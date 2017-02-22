NEW: Suspect in newspaper deliverer's death faces judge

Good morning to you! It's Christine Sperow at WBTV News. Today is Wednesday, February 22. I wanted you to know first the stories we're following that developed overnight. You can get full details when you turn on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

NEW: We're following new developments in the death of Walter "Wes" Scott, Jr. He's the Charlotte newspaper delivery man who was shot and killed by delivering papers last week. The man accused in his death is out of the hospital and in jail. We'll have the latest on what we're expecting to happen later today when he is formally charged by a judge in court.

OOPS! The Mecklenburg County Health Department revealed a big mistake to Mecklenburg County Commissioners. Nearly 200 women who had pap smears tests done by the county have not been notified about their abnormal test results. The Board of Commissioners was not happy. WBTV's Micah Smith found out why the department says the mistake happened and will have the commissioners' response.

This morning, a local toddler is in the hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself in the chest. The two-year-old boy got the gun from the pocket in the door of his dad's pick-up truck.

WEATHER CHANGES: When you leave for the day you'll notice in some places the roads are damp. More rain is in the forecast for today, but should you prepare for a big downpour. Meteorologist Al Conklin will have the most accurate look at the forecast every seven minutes so you're prepared.

We're live on air now.

Christine