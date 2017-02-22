Finding the truth on underage drinking and substance use in Rowan

YSUP! Rowan (Youth Substance Use Prevention Rowan) is conducting an online survey on adolescent substance use and is asking for community input.

The survey takes less than ten minutes and respondents remain anonymous.

Data collected from the survey will help YSUP! Rowan learn more about community beliefs and perceptions regarding underage drinking and substance use and will enable the development and implementation of targeted prevention and intervention initiatives to enhance youth health and safety.

The link to the survey is: https://surveyplanet.com/58ab1874031d880ac85ed451

YSUP! Rowan is a community coalition working to reduce adolescent substance use and abuse. Its members include representatives from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Salisbury Police Department, Rowan County Health Department, Rowan County Department of Social Services, the City of Salisbury, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Rowan County United Way, NC Department of Public Safety, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Center for Prevention Services, nonprofit youth-serving agencies, and substance abuse treatment providers and agencies.

For more information, contact Karen South Jones, Executive Director of Rowan County Youth Services Bureau, Inc., at karenysb@yahoo.com or 704-633-5636 x102.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.