Kannapolis housing program earns recognition

From left to right: Scott Farmer, Mike Handley with the N.C. Housing Finance Agency; Vickie Willis, Mayor Darrell Hinnant, N.C. Senator Paul Newton, Irene Sacks and Sherry Gordon, City of Kannapolis Community Development

The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency recently recognized the City of Kannapolis for 25 years of working together to improve housing opportunities for residents of the City, according to a news release.

Scott Farmer and Mike Handley presented the City with a plaque, during a ceremony at the residence of Vickie Willis, a recent recipient of an accessibility ramp at her home. Construction of the ramp was thru the partnership with the City and the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

Over the last two decades the City and the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency have partnered together to assist over 100 families in Kannapolis. Assistance has included home repairs such as new roofs, construction of handicap ramps and other accessibility modifications to help senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities.

The repairs have resulted in people being able to stay in their homes with their families versus having to move into institutional settings. These repairs and improvements total over $1 million, according to the release.

“We appreciate the partnership with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. Without their help we would not be able to assist those in our community who need help the most,” commented Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant.

For more information on the program contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov/ 704-920-4332.

