Coaches remember East Meck student-athlete killed in shooting

Before he played football at East Mecklenburg High School, Chris Allen was a member of the Mint Hill Steelers youth football team.

His former coach, John Jeffries, shared fond memories of a young Allen during an interview Monday.

Allen was killed in a shooting at a party in southeast Charlotte Sunday night.

“That this would happen to someone young like that, it’s senseless. It really hits home and it hurts,” said Jeffries.

Jeffries coached Allen for several seasons with the Mint Hill Steelers. He said Allen was not only a great player, but a great kid.

“He was a leader. He wasn’t a follower. He see something wrong, he’d speak up,” explained the football coach.

He said Allen helped lead the Steelers to several championships. Jeffries noted that the tough, physical play of Allen that made him a special talent.

“Great motor, loved contact, and when he hit somebody, he just smiled,” said Jeffries.

Allen was also well-liked by his high school coach at East Meck, Barry Shuford.

“Chris was a free spirit – fun to be around, kept you laughing,” explained Shuford in a phone interview.

He said Allen’s death would definitely be hard on his team.

“It’s a tough, tough deal with teammates. It’s like losing a brother – somebody you spend so much time with and get to know and trust,” said Shuford.

No one has been charged for Allen’s killing.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.