CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Reveal 2017 Promotional Line-up for 30th Season

Knights Reveal Full 2017 Promotional Lineup for Historic 30th Season

Schedule Highlighted by Legendary Baseball Players, Retro Giveaways, Historic Tributes & More

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Legendary baseball players, retro giveaways, memorable theme nights, and historic tributes to 125 years of Charlotte baseball history, highlight the Charlotte Knights promotional schedule for the 2017 -- the team’s 30th season under the Knights’ name. Charlotte will kick off its fourth season at BB&T Ballpark with Opening Knight at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 6th against the Norfolk Tides.



Back by popular demand, all Thursday games at BB&T Ballpark, including Opening Knight, will feature $3 domestic drafts and $1 small sodas for Thirsty Thursdays ™ presented by Ink N Ivy. A number of other Knightly Promotions return to the schedule, including Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 WBT, and Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals with post-game Kids Run the Bases. The Knights will light up the sky with post-game fireworks on 15 occasions this season.



New for 2017, the Knights will host All-American Mondays at the ballpark at all eight Monday home games. At three Monday contests, fans can bring their dogs out for Bark in the Ballpark on May 15th, June 26th, and August 28th. The Knights will also wear All-American uniforms on three Mondays (May 29th, July 3rd, & September 4th), and offer $1 Sahlen’s Hot Dogs to fans on another three Mondays (May 29th, June 5th, and July 24th).



Baseball in Charlotte dates back to 1892 and, throughout the 2017 season, the Knights will honor 125 years of baseball history in Charlotte. At all 10 Tuesday home games this year, the Knights will host Turnback Tuesdays and feature a theme dedicated to Charlotte’s rich baseball history at each game. On the first Tuesday game of the season (April 18th), the Knights will host a Negro League Tribute Night and welcome seven Negro League legends to the ballpark. All Knights players will wear #42 to honor Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947 -- 70 years ago this season. At the remaining nine Tuesday games, the Knights will wear retro 1990 jerseys. Additional Turnback Tuesday games, including a Tribute to Women in Baseball (June 13th), will be listed online at CharlotteKnights.com.



Fans can expect to meet legendary baseball players at BB&T Ballpark this season as part of the 2017 Celeb Series presented by Harris Teeter & Gain. On five occasions this year, the Knights will welcome players such as Luis Tiant (April 18), Tony Oliva (May 16), Brian Jordan (June 14th), Bucky Dent (June 28th), and Mustache Bash with Jack Morris (August 16th) presented by Shear Excellence. Along with these baseball legends, the Knights will also welcome legends of softball and professional wrestling. On June 7th, baseball, professional wrestling, and royalty come together as WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler will meet and greet fans on Royalty Knight. On Sunday, July 30th, the Knights will host a Salute to Softball Night with a pre-game performance from the Long Haul Bombers. On Sunday, September 3rd, WWE Hall of Famers, the Rock N Roll Express, will headline the 2nd Annual Crockett Foundation Night.



Collectible giveaways this season include a unique Charlotte Knights Wiffle Bat & Ball to the first 2,000 kids courtesy of Kellogg’s & Harris Teeter (April 23rd), a Homer The Dragon Jedi Knights bobblehead to the first 3,000 fans courtesy of BB&T (May 4th), a Pink Baseball at the 12th Annual Pink Knights game to the first 2,000 ladies courtesy of Charlotte Radiology and Belk (May 6th), a 125th Anniversary Charlotte Baseball Poster to the first 2,000 fans (June 6th), a Stadium Replica of Griffith/Crockett Park to the first 2,500 fans courtesy of BB&T (June 27th), and a 1988 Knights Retro Youth Jersey to the first 1,500 kids courtesy of Carolinas HealthCare System (July 25). On Saturday, July 29th, the Knights will give away a cruise presented by AAA Travel & Carnival Cruise.



Additional theme nights on the schedule this season include, “A Salute to the Queen City Night” on June 17th and a “Carolina BBQ Battle Royale Night” on July 15th. More details on those nights to follow. For a full list of the 2017 Charlotte Knights promotional schedule, including photos, please visit the team’s official website at CharlotteKnights.com. Tickets for all games at BB&T Ballpark this season, including the WBT SkyShow on July 4th featuring Team USA hosting the Cuban National Team, will go on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. at BB&T Ballpark on Saturday, February 25th. Tickets will then go on sale online at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone at 704-274-8282 at 12:00 p.m. noon on February 25th. Fans can also purchase tickets for all five games in the 2017 Charlotte Knights Collegiate Baseball Series. Tradition Never Ends.





