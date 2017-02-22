WINGATE UNIVERSITY: Bulldogs Ranked Number 25 in WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches Poll

Wingate is number 25 in this week's WBCA NCAA Division II top 25 coaches' poll

2/21/2017 | Women's Basketball

Lilburn, Ga.----The Wingate University women's basketball team is number 25 in this week's WBCA NCAA Division II top 25 coaches' poll, officials announce Tuesday afternoon (complete poll). The Bulldogs (21-4 overall) are ranked for the first time this season.



Wingate is one of two South Atlantic Conference schools listed in the top 25. Lincoln Memorial (23-2 overall) is number nine. The LMU Railsplitters hold a one-game lead over the WU Bulldogs in the SAC regular season standings. Ashland (27-0 overall) is the number one team, followed by Alaska-Anchorage, California (Pa.), California Baptist and Colorado State-Pueblo rounding out the top five.



"It's exciting to be recognized in the coaches' poll," Wingate head coach Ann Hancock says. "I'm proud of this team and the drive they have shown all season. The girls have worked extremely hard to reach their goals."



"Our main focus is our next opponent," Hancock says. "All we can do is take one game at a time and try to control the things we can control. If we give outstanding effort and play for each other, things will take care of themselves."



The Bulldogs have won 10 consecutive games and 16 of their last 17 contests. Wingate hits the road for its final two regular season SAC encounters, starting with Wednesday's game at Catawba. Tip-off from Catawba's Goodman Gymnasium is slated for 6 p.m.



