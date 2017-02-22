JOHNSON C. SMITH: Golden Bulls Men Beat Elizabeth City State in Opening Round CIAA Tourney

Sports Information Release

Vikings Fall to Johnson C. Smith in First Round of 2017 CIAA Tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team fell in the first round of the 2017 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament 84–66 to Johnson C. Smith University in Bojangles Arena Tuesday evening.

With the loss, ECSU ends its season 2-23 overall, 2-14 in conference play, and 1-9 in the CIAA Northern division; while JCSU improves to 10-16 on the season.

The Vikings came out in the second half fighting hard, but it wasn’t enough to hold of the Golden Bulls.

Elizabeth City State went into the locker room at the half down by 20 (52-32), after shooting 33.3 percent (10-of-30) from the floor, 27.3 percent from behind the arc (3-of-11), and 90 percent from the candy stripe (9-of-10) in the first quarter. ECSU finished the half outscoring Winston-Salem, 10-5 in bench points.

For the game, the Vikings finished the game shooting 36.7 percent from the floor, 31.8 percent from behind the arc, and 76.9 percent from the candy stripe. Elizabeth City State recorded 17 points off turnovers and outscored JCSU in bench points, 23-13. The Vikings largest lead was in the first half with 12:30 remaining on the clock.

Senior guard Elon Edwards paced ECSU with 16 points; while senior forward Kyree Marshall added 12 in the effort. Christain Kirchman led Johnson C. Smith with 29 points and was named Player of the Game. Robert Davis tallied 21 points; while Gabon Williams added 12 to round out the scorers in double-figures.

