Should have been told sooner

Tonight, Mecklenburg officials say nearly 200 low-income patients who participated in the county’s cervical cancer screening program last year were not told of their abnormal test results for up to eight months. They should have known immediately.

The NCDOT plans to make a super street through downtown Matthews and many neighbors think it will ruin their quaint, quiet town. Reporter Sarah-Blake Moran is examining both sides of the argument.

This sounds like the makings of a bad joke—what happens when a coyote walks into a doctor’s office? You will see one medical man high tail it out of the office in an attempt to out run the snarling beast.

Who would nail spikes in tree roots in a blatant attempt to injure people in a popular park? One runt got his foot impaled on one of these sabotage spikes at Pinnacle Park in Jackson County, NC. Police have found at least 40 such spikes so far.

