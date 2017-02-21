Gold Hill home damaged by fire

A home in Gold Hill was heavily damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the single wide mobile home in the 100 block of Shuff Lane just after 5:00 pm.

The home is located just off Highway 52 in eastern Rowan County.

The American Red Cross is assisting one displaced resident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

