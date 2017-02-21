New CMS superintendent plans to bring some of his people to Charlotte

New Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox was in Charlotte Tuesday participating in a community conversation hosted by education advocacy group MeckEd.

Wilcox talked about a range of issues confronting the school district including suspension rates, student assignment, and how to boost academic achievement.

Wilcox said when he starts this summer, he plans to bring some of his senior staff with him to the new job. The new top educator said he is meeting with staff to get a feel for how to best use them in his administration.

"Talking with people - going out and visiting schools, seeing with my own eyes. I will help make some recommendations that Ann will bring forward to the current board," Wilcox said.

The new superintendent did say he wanted to take a look at why suspension rates were so high for African American males. Last year, more than 13,000 black males were suspended compared to less than 1,200 white male students.

"I don't think that black kids and Hispanic kids or white kids are inherently bad," he said. "We got to take a look at our policies to see if our practices are somehow unintentionally subjecting these young people to behaviors we don't want."

Wilcox was also asked about CMS students walking out of class to demonstrate the recent issues surrounding immigration laws.

"I understand that students are going to come out," the new superintendent said. "What troubled me a little bit is once they made their statement and their voice was heard, they refused to return to class and, to me, that is a bit of a problem."

Wilcox was in town with his wife to find housing. He plans to move to Charlotte sometime in April.

