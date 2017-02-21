Shuttle service provided for CIAA games

Games have started for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Basketball Tournament. The first game started at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

This year, early games are being played at Bojangles' Coliseum. Fans can catch shuttles there from the Convention Center. CIAA fan Wilber Briggs caught the shuttle Tuesday morning.

"Very good. In fact I was the only one on the shuttle." Wilbur said.

The shuttles have not been full on the first day. Organizers hope that will change on day two of the tournament. The shuttles will run every 30 minutes.

"It was a smooth ride," Wilbur said. "Couldn't ask for better."

Wilbur said catching the shuttle is OK, but it can be a challenge as his hotel is not located downtown. This means he has to get on the Blue Line so he can hop on the shuttle bus to get to the games on time.

"Getting all the schedules together can be a hassle." he said.

Fans say they are getting used to the shuttle service and the new venue for CIAA games. The early games will be played at Bojangles' Coliseum to help cut down on cost. Thursday games will return to the Spectrum Center.

Fans say parking is good at the coliseum, but driving in and out between games can be a pain. When games are played at Spectrum, fans can park their cars and walk downtown between games.

"It could be an inconvenience to have to move," fan Rheba Williford said.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said the shuttle service, and having the early games at Bojangles' Coliseum, is not a big deal.

"It's a large event," the commissioner said. "We are here seven days, so two days at Bojangles' - I think we will be fine. The facility looks amazing. I hope people will come and see, and people won't regret the first two days."

McWilliams is encouraging people from everywhere to come to the games and fill up Bojangles'. She believes this is a community affair.

"The reason why we are in Charlotte is for these student athletes," she said. "We have to have a defining reason to stay. If there are empty buildings it really makes it harder for the case. We need community support."

Volunteers will be stationed at downtown hotels to inform people about the free shuttle service so the shuttles can be full. The shuttle service ends Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.