Suspect who fatally shot himself in Gastonia standoff identified

The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
In Charlotte, we are running at a 2.81" surplus for the month of May (with a 5.30" monthly total) and a 4.19" surplus for the year (with a 20.46" yearly total) as of this writing.More >>
Hailey was 16 when investigators say she walked out of her house on Baldwin Hall Drive in the early morning hours of May 23, 2016. She didn't have a phone or any money and her parents haven't heard from her since.More >>
A Tornado Warning was issued for several North Carolina and South Carolina counties Wednesday afternoon, which has since expired.More >>
Dozens of homes were damaged and several were destroyed by the tornado along Mocksville Highway and Swann Road. Cars were smashed by debris and dozens of trees were ripped from the ground.More >>
