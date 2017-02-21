WBTV Speak Out Editorial: We're all in this Together

­

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

Scott Dempsey

What a great month this has been - honoring the history and legacy of African Americans.

Their inventions, their accomplishments and their faith have helped shape America.

But the struggle continues when it comes to economic empowerment, affordable housing, empowering young people and regaining trust between community and police.

So for this editorial we teamed up with the local NAACP, 100 Black Men of Charlotte and the Black Political Caucus to shine a light on what they will do so we all can win.

Rev. Corine Mack

You can expect the NAACP to continue to lead the charge for police accountability

We will also continue to advocate for jobs, a living wage and workers' rights,

Steven Myers

You can expect the 100 Black Men of Charlotte to continue to have a major impact on our Youth

We will execute our plan that emphasizes education and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Colette Forrest

You can expect the Black Political Caucus to be the premier advocacy organization for the Black community.

And we believe it starts and ends with your vote.

That’s why we will encourage voters to study the merits, the character and platform of each candidate to determine if they will help the community and not hurt it.

Scott Dempsey

We realize that for all of this to work - everybody must do their part and be held accountable.

And we believe if that happens we can see change sooner rather than later