Two arrested in Catawba College armed robberies and burglaries

Two men who were wanted in connection to two burglaries and an armed robbery at Catawba College’s Stanback Hall have been arrested.

Officials said on February 14 the duo, 21-year-old Justin Traig Sterling, of Monroe, and 19-year-old Elias Phillip Francis, went into a dorm room at Stanback Hall and stole clothing, electronics and jewelry.

The next day, two people "ransacked" a dorm room at Stanback Hall, police said, before going into an adjoining room where they pointed a gun at a person and demanded property.

Francis was arrested by Mint Hill Police on Tuesday evening and Sterling turned himself in to police in Monroe. Sterling was given a $25,000 bond. Frances was given a $310,000 bond.

Both were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.

