Two charged for taking a dozen Michael Kors bags from Marshalls

Two people have been charged, accused of stealing a dozen Michael Kors bags from the Salisbury Marshalls on Monday night.

According to police, someone called 911 to report seeing a man leaving the store with the bags. The caller got in his car and followed the suspect and three other people who were in the same car.

The suspects threw empty beer bottles out of their car in an attempt to stop the witness.

Moments later police got behind the car on Interstate 85. The car was pulled over near mile marker 81. The driver took off running, leaving three others in the car.

The suspect, Phillip Andrew Ridley, of Dumbar Street in Asheboro, was caught and charged with preventing activation of the anti-shoplifting device, felony larceny, and a probation violation. Bond for Ridley, 48, was set at $30,000.

Liza Yaneth Garcia, 32, of Breeze Hill Road in Asheboro, was charged with preventing the activation of the anti-shoplifting device and felony larceny. Bond was set at $5000.

Twelve Michael Kors bags valued at $1186.88 were recovered.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.