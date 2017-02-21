One year after Cleveland County house explosion killed elderly couple

It's coming up on one year since J.B and Naomi Newton died after a driver veered off East Stagecoach Trail in Cleveland County and crashed into a propane tank that caused multiple explosions.

People who live in Fallston said they complained for years to N-C Department of Transportation about the curve at the intersection.They said some drivers going too fast have lost control and crashed.

Now, one year later - state transportation worker tell WBTV that they're keeping the speed limit at 35mph. D.O.T say crews recently visited the stretch of the road.

A spokesperson said "Our crews recently conducted a routine night time maintenance operation to check the reflectivity of these signs, and they needed to be replaced."

Transportation officials said crews also added two large arrow signs in the curve. D.O.T workers said the signs will bring more attention to the curve.

People who live in the area said they hope the signs make a difference.

"They can see it as a bad curve" one driver told WBTV.

Another man said "hopefully it will keep it from happening again like I said it's better than nothing being there."

Fallston Mayor Doris Weaver said she's hoping the signs help.

"I’m not sure if it does or not," she said. "I think it’s very little too late."

While town officials have no control over the intersection, they said they'd like to make a difference with the property.

"At the town council meeting, the council decided they would like to buy the property and maybe put up a metal stagecoach up because this is Stagecoach Trail and put a plaque on it in honor of the Newtons" Mayor Weaver said.

The Mayor said she spoke with the Newtons' daughter, and passed along with town's idea.

"We offered to buy and clean it up and to make it a small park," and Mayor Weaver added "We weren’t sure if a building could be built back on this property."

The Mayor said relatives of the Newtons have been removing the debris from the property.