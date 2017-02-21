Passenger thrown from vehicle, seriously injured in crash on I-485

One person was seriously injured when they were thrown from a vehicle in a crash near Harrisburg.

The wreck happened after 2 p.m. on I-485 at the Harrisburg Road exit. Troopers said the SUV involved had a tire blow out that caused the driver to lose control. The vehicle then hit an embankment and flipped several times.

Troopers said a passenger was ejected and the SUV partially rolled on top of him. Medic said the passenger was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries. The driver suffered minor injuries.

No names have been released.

From WBTV's Sky3, a single vehicle could be seen just off the roadway near the overpass. The vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged.

