Panthers release fullback Mike Tolbert

Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) runs for yardage in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ryan Russell (96) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Carolina Panthers released fullback Mike Tolbert, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Tolbert entered the NFL in 2008 with San Diego as an undrafted rookie free agent from Coastal Carolina.

“I feel very fortunate to have coached Mike for nearly his entire career,” said head coach Ron Rivera, who coached Tolbert in San Diego from 2008-2010 and in Carolina from 2012-2016. “He was someone we targeted in 2012 because we felt he would be a good addition to our offense and he was very productive for us. He brought great energy and leadership to our locker room and I wish him the best.”

Tolbert earned Pro Bowl honors on three occasions. In 2015, he was part of a Carolina offense that set team records with an NFL-leading 500 points scored and 59 touchdowns. The Panthers say they ranked among the NFL leaders in rushing in each of Tolbert's five seasons with the team.

In nine NFL seasons, Tolbert has played in 131 regular season games with 44 starts, according to the Panthers. Tolbert has rushed for 2,402 yards and 33 touchdowns on 630 attempts and has notched 1,783 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns on 203 catches.

Tolbert led the Panthers with seven total touchdowns in 2013.

