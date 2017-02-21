Court documents: Kevin Olsen under curfew after release on rape charges

Court documents, including the arrest warrant, have been released on suspended UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen who was charged with rape. They show Olsen is under curfew as a condition of his release.

Olsen was released from jail on the rape charges Monday afternoon after being granted a $103,000 bond.

According to court documents, Olsen did "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did engage in a sex offense with [the victim] by force and against the victim's will." As part of Olsen's release, he has a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a home in Charlotte's University area.

Olsen, 22 was arrested Sunday afternoon on three counts of second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female, second-degree forcible sexual offense, and cyberstalking.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman Olsen reportedly had an ongoing relationship with, said Olsen sexually assaulted her, resulting in bruises to her face. She said after a Saturday night out, she and Olsen went separate ways and he sent threatening texts to kill her.

Olsen did "unlawfully and willfully did use words and language in an electronic communication to [the victim] threatening to inflict bodily harm on [the victim]," court documents state.

The documents state Olsen also "did ravish and carnally know [the victim] by force and against the victim's will."

In court Monday morning, the prosecutor in the case said after going their separate ways, the woman met back up with Olsen and took an Uber home together. She told police that he was upset with what happened and also upset about things happening in his life. She said he went into a bathroom and put a phone charger against his neck and threatened to kill himself. The woman told police she was able to talk him down.

She told officers that Olsen then came into the bedroom and wanted to have sex, but she reportedly said no. She told officers that Olsen then raped her three separate times. Olsen's defense attorney denies the accusations.

According to the police report, the assault happened between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Sunday at a home in the Old Stone Crossing neighborhood, located off campus on Silversword Drive.

The victim was hospitalized at University Hospital with scratches and bruises.

As a part of his release, Olsen has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and has been told not to contact her.

UNC-Charlotte said in a statement that Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics and the university is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures.

Olsen signed with the 49ers in December of 2015 and was the team's starting quarterback for the first part of the 2016 season. He was considered a standout quarterback coming out of high school and was heavily recruited.

He is also the younger brother of Carolina Panthers' TE Greg Olsen.

Steven Drummond, Director of Communications for the Carolina Panthers, said Olsen’s older brother had nothing to say at this time. "Greg has no comment & asks that people respect his privacy," said Drummond.?

