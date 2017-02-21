NC toddler accidentally shoots self in chest after finding gun in parents' car

A two-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the chest in Wilkes County Sunday evening.

Wilkes County deputies say they were called around 5:32 a.m. to the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, where the parents had brought the child to the emergency room.

The child was then airlifted to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem for further treatment.

The parents said the toddler got the handgun, described a Diamondback .380 semi-automatic, from the driver's side door of their vehicle. It happened on Chuckwood Road in Thurmond.

The case remains under investigation.

