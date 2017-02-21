Man shot in leg near Rock Hill homeless shelter

A man is recovering after police say he was shot in the leg near a homeless shelter in Rock Hill Monday.

According to police, officers were along the 1400-block of Archive Street around 9:45 a.m. when a man called out for help from behind The Haven Men’s Shelter. The report says the 36-year-old man was shot in the upper right thigh.

Police said the incident did not involve The Haven or any of its clients. The man told police he was shot down the street from the shelter.

No arrests have been made. Police say they have leads on a suspect, but the victim has been uncooperative.

The victim told police that the person who shot him was in the house down the street when police were there for a disorderly call, according to the police report.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.