Man wanted in deadly Salisbury shooting

According to Gastonia Police, two people stole $963 worth of allergy medications from the CVS on West Franklin Boulevard.More >>
According to Gastonia Police, two people stole $963 worth of allergy medications from the CVS on West Franklin Boulevard.More >>
Marcus Dshawn Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, common law robbery, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.More >>
Marcus Dshawn Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, common law robbery, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.More >>
Two brothers said they were stunned to get a Charlotte Water bill for more than $300,000 for their restaurant that hadn’t even opened yet.More >>
Two brothers said they were stunned to get a Charlotte Water bill for more than $300,000 for their restaurant that hadn’t even opened yet.More >>
Uptown’s newest office tower, 300 South Tryon, put on a light show uptown Wednesday night as workers tested the 25-story building’s new LED lights, including scrolling messages on the side of the tower.More >>
Uptown’s newest office tower, 300 South Tryon, put on a light show uptown Wednesday night as workers tested the 25-story building’s new LED lights, including scrolling messages on the side of the tower.More >>
The IIHS researchers analyzed fatal crash data collected by the federal government between 2012 and 2015.More >>
The IIHS researchers analyzed fatal crash data collected by the federal government between 2012 and 2015.More >>