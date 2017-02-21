Man wanted in deadly Salisbury shooting

Tasman Jamal Stockdale is wanted in a Salisbury shooting that left 28-year-old Demareo O'Bryan Bost dead Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to 312 Oakwood Avenue around 10:16 p.m. in reference a domestic disturbance. While on the way, officers received further information that shots had been fired and that CPR was being performed on Bost, who later died at the scene.

Salisbury police announced Tuesday that Stockdale, 27 of Salisbury, was a person of interest in the homicide.

Anyone with information on Stockdale's whereabouts is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

