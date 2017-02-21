Rowan County pair charged with manufacturing meth near elementary school

Two Rowan County residents were arrested after five one-pot "shake and bake" methamphetamine labs were found near an elementary school.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office and the SBI executed a search warrant at a home on China Grove Highway in Rockwell Monday. Investigators say that's where they found the meth labs, as well as four hydrochloric acid generators.

Deputies say Rockwell Elementary School is located less than 1,000 feet away from the area.

Christopher David Rathburn, 20, and Michael Manuel Flake, 33, both lived at the home and were arrested.

Rathburn was charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of an immediate precursor chemical, pseudoephedrine.

Flake was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of immediate precursor chemicals lithium batteries and pseudoephedrine, maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, and manufacturing methamphetamine withing 1000 feet of a school.

Flake was given a $60,000 secured bond and Rathburn was given a $20,000 bond.

