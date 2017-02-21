Woman wanted on multiple charges in York County

A woman is wanted in York County on multiple charges.

Deputies say Stephanie Nichole Wilson is wanted for failure to stop for blue lights, grand larceny, unlawful conduct towards a child, failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.

York Police Department also has warrants out for Wilson.

Her last known address is on Plaxico Road in York. Deputies say Wilson was last seen driving a green four-door 2010 Toyota Corolla that has a dent over the driver side taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

