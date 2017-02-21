Franklin Graham says NFL and NBA have lost their minds backing transgender rights

In a rally outside of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center over 60 opponents of Charlotte's expanded nondiscrimination ordinance Friday, March 18, 2016. (T. Ortega Gaines | Charlotte Observer)

Evangelist Franklin Graham is taking a stand alongside Texas in the state’s ongoing war-of-words with the National Football League over a proposed “bathroom bill” that is similar to North Carolina’s anti-gay House Bill 2.

NFL officials have said Texas’ proposed transgender bathroom bill could affect whether the state gets to host another Super Bowl, as it did on Feb. 5. The National Basketball Association has also added its voice to those threatening Texas with a boycott.

Graham said via Twitter that he agrees with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that “the NBA & the NFL have lost their minds, as well as their moral compass.”

“LGBT activists think they’ve got this kind of blackmail down pat – but they may have a surprise with Texas,” Graham Tweeted.

I agree with Texas Lt. Gov. @DanPatrick—“The NBA & the NFL have lost their minds, as well as their moral compass.” https://t.co/PkqFTLBEj8 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 20, 2017

He goes on to cite reports that ticket prices for the NBA All Star Game fell dramatically this month after the league pulled the event out of North Carolina in protest over HB2.

“Serves (the NBA) right – should’ve stayed in NC!” Graham tweeted. “The liberal left and LGBT activists are trying to push this down America’s throat and I hope it backfires.”

The liberal left and LGBT activists are trying to push this down America’s throat and I hope it backfires. https://t.co/xCVQntN1TT — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 20, 2017

Graham referred his Twitter follows to a Fox News editorial that suggests the NFL consider the old adage “Don’t mess with Texas.”

“If the National Football League wants to avoid getting blindsided, it might want to think twice about what that advice means,” said the Fox News editorial written by John Moody.

“North Carolina isn’t backing down, and Texas probably won’t either, when its bill comes up for a vote next month,” Moody wrote...None of these sports associations have opened their players’ locker rooms to the opposite gender. Nor have they taken steps to ensure that spectators can enter any bathroom in the stadiums where their games are played.”

Like HB2, the proposed Texas bill would ban transgender people from the public bathrooms they feel most comfortable using. HB2 goes even further, however, by forbidding cities to extend civil rights protections to the LGBT community, including the right to be openly gay at work. It was adopted by the state’s General Assembly to nullify a nondiscrimination law passed last year in Charlotte’s city council. That law was rescinded earlier this year, as part of a deal that failed to win repeal HB2.

North Carolina has lost millions of dollars in revenue over the HB2 boycotts, including canceled events and businesses deciding to relocate elsewhere.