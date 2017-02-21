Expect more cars, pedestrians and police in uptown for CIAA starting Thursday

The Virginia State University cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the team's game vs Fayetteville State Friday during the a past CIAA Basketball Tournament. (Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)

Center City office workers should expect heavy congestion including more police on streets and sidewalks starting Thursday, as traffic balloons for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) basketball tournament.

It’s estimated 150,000 people will flood uptown to participate.

The tournament runs Thursday through Saturday at the Spectrum Center, with related events at the convention center.

Motorists are advised of the following:

150 school buses will be transporting young students and parking around the uptown area during Education Day on Wednesday, 2/22/17. Children will be walking from and to buses and various venues, and traffic will be very heavy.

There are no planned street closures, but sporadic closures of 5th Street near the Arena may occur after key games end.

When pedestrian traffic is high, motorist turns onto side streets from College Street and Tryon Street may be prohibited, specifically on both College Street and Tryon Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 6th streets.

On Friday and Saturday, motorist turns from College Street and Tryon Street between Stonewall and 9th streets may be prohibited.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.

On-street parking will be limited on portions of Trade Street, Church Street, Tryon Street, College Street, 5th Street and 6th Street.

Motorists wishing to park are encouraged to access lots by using the side street where the lot or deck is located.



