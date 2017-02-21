Salisbury City Council to meet on Tuesday

One of the garage doors at the Salisbury Fire Department will be one of the items on the agenda and approval by the Salisbury City Council on Tuesday.

The council will meet at 5:00 pm at the Salisbury City Hall, 217 S. Main Street.

In November a woman crashed her car into the door of the fire station in the 500 block of E. Innes Street. Police said that Tina Ballesteros drove her 2007 Honda through the front door of Central Fire Station, out the back door, and finally came to a stop in the parking lot.

Ballesteros told police she drove through the fire house to get help. The woman was charged with driving while impaired.

Officials say no firefighters were injured.

During Tuesday's meeting the council will adopt a budget ordinance amendment to the FY2016-2017 budget in the amount of $4,205 to appropriate insurance proceeds received for replacement of the bay door at Fire Station 1.

In other business, council will also consider several street closures for upcoming special events, including: South Main Street between Innes and Bank on March 25 for a car show; Jake Alexander Boulevard starting Lincolnton and ending on Statesvile Boulevard at Brenner Avenue on May 7 for the Buck Hurley Triathlon; and North Main Street between Innes and Kerr on May 20 for the Cheerwine Centennial Celebration.

A period of public comment will follow the business items and precede the report by City Manager Lane Bailey.

