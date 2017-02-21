Car strikes runner in Charlotte's SouthPark area - | WBTV Charlotte

Car strikes runner in Charlotte's SouthPark area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A runner is expected to be OK after being struck by a car in Charlotte's SouthPark area Tuesday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the incident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Colony Road at Fairview Road. 

