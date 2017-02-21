Rowan County man stabbed during attempted carjacking

A man was seriously injured in a situation involving an attempted carjacking, stabbing and shooting in Rowan County early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. at the Colony Gardens Apartments on Statesville Boulevard.

Police say the resident, a 43-old-man, confronted another man breaking into his car. That's when the man stabbed the 43-year-old, who in return fired a gun.

The resident was seriously injured and went to the hospital for treatment. The other man fled the scene.

