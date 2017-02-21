Two Charlotte convenience store robberies under investigation

Two convenience stores were robbed just hours apart.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two men went into the Petro Express on S. Tryon Street, implied they had a weapon and robbed the store. It happened around 10:59 p.m. Monday.

Medic treated a 19-year-old who was sliced with a knife during the robbery. Police say the robbers got away with cash and lottery tickets.

Around 12:29 a.m. Tuesday, police say two men went into the Kangaroo Express on W. Sugar Creek Road and robbed the store at knifepoint.

Police describe the robbers in both cases as black males. So far, no arrests have been made.

CMPD is investigating whether the robberies are connected.

