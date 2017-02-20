CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Announce 2017 Scholarships with Founding Partners

Knights Announce 2017 Scholarships with Founding Partners

Team Continues Partnership with Carolinas HealthCare System and Piedmont Natural Gas

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- As the 2017 season nears, the Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce their partnership with two of their founding partners to continue to provide educational funding through two unique scholarships for high school students. The Charlotte Knights Healthcare Scholarship, presented by Carolinas HealthCare System, along with the Charlotte Knights STEM Scholarship Program, presented by Piedmont Natural Gas, each represent the team’s focus on community initiatives.



The Knights and Carolinas HealthCare System began their partnership in 2013 with the Charlotte Knights Healthcare Scholarship program. Over the course of four seasons, the Knights have honored 12 high school students with each being awarded a $1,000 scholarship. In an effort to improve educational funding for high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in health care, the Charlotte Knights and Carolinas HealthCare System will once again provide three $1,000 college scholarships to local high school seniors in 2017.



During the team’s final season at Knights Stadium in Fort Mill, SC, the Knights honored high school students John Dock Tallent (Appalachian State University), Gisele Bailey (Harvard University) and Stephanie Smith (UNC - Chapel Hill) as the inaugural recipients of the Charlotte Knights Healthcare Scholarship program presented by Carolinas HealthCare System. In 2014, during the team’s inaugural season at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte, three more high school students were awarded a $1,000 scholarship each. The 2014 honorees were Adam Miranda (NC State), Sarah York (Wake Forest), and Xena Nguyen (UNC - Chapel Hill). In 2015, Turner Schwartz (Johns Hopkins University), Abigail Hoyle (Salem College), and Keenan Caddell (UNC – Chapel Hill), each were awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Last season, Logan Thayer (University of Notre Dame), Megan Campany (Appalachian State University), and Shiva Bakhtiyari (University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill) were each awarded the Charlotte Knights Healthcare Scholarship during an on-field ceremony at BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday, August 9th.



"Partnering with the Charlotte Knights allows us to support our community in a truly unique way,” said Carol Lovin, Executive Vice President of Carolinas HealthCare System. “As a learning organization, we understand how important it is to develop the talent that will lead future advancements in health care. We are honored to help the next generation lead the way in caring for our community.”



For the fourth straight season, the Knights and Piedmont Natural Gas will also award three $1,000 college scholarships to high school seniors from the Charlotte region who plan to attend college and pursue studies in the STEM disciplines of science, technology, engineering or math. Launched in 2014, Piedmont and the Knights awarded three $1,000 scholarships to students attending college within Piedmont’s service territories in North and South Carolina. The three winners of the inaugural scholarship were EmmaLee Apple (Alamance Community College), James Reynolds (Bob Jones University), and Cody Wright (Guilford Technical Community College). In 2015, Zak Kennedy (Georgia Tech), Luke Lowry (UNC Charlotte), and Brister Jones (Grove City College), all received a $1,000 scholarship. Last season, Mary Chiapetta (University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill), Michael Rehnberg (N.C. State University), and Alexandra Dawes (Clemson University) were each awarded the Charlotte Knights STEM Scholarship during an on-field ceremony on Tuesday, July 19th.



“Part of Piedmont’s commitment to the greater Charlotte community is supporting educational opportunities for our region’s talented students,” said Barbara Ashford, Director of Community Relations for Piedmont Natural Gas. “We’re excited to offer this scholarship and hope all eligible high school seniors will submit an application.”



The Carolinas HealthCare System scholarships will be awarded during an on-field ceremony at BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday, July 25th. Two days later, the Piedmont Natural Gas scholarships will be awarded during an on-field ceremony on Thursday, July 27th.



More details about each of the scholarships, along with applications to apply, guidelines and more, are available at charlotteknights.com. All applications should be mailed to Charlotte Knights Annual Scholarship at 324 South Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28202. All applications must be postmarked by Friday, May 5th, 2017.



About Carolinas HealthCare System:

Carolinas HealthCare System (carolinashealthcare.org), one of the nation's leading and most innovative healthcare organizations, provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness programs throughout North and South Carolina. Its diverse network of nearly 800 care locations includes academic medical centers, hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, physician practices, surgical and rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and behavioral health centers, as well as hospice and palliative care services. CHS works to improve and enhance the overall health and wellbeing of its communities through high quality patient care, education and research programs, and numerous collaborative partnerships and initiatives.



About Piedmont Natural Gas:

Piedmont Natural Gas is an energy services company primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation utility customers in portions of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, including customers served by municipalities who are wholesale customers. Our subsidiaries are invested in joint venture, energy-related businesses, including unregulated retail natural gas marketing, regulated interstate natural gas transportation and storage, and regulated intrastate natural gas transportation businesses. More information about Piedmont Natural Gas is available on the Internet at www.piedmontng.com.



The Charlotte Knights open the 2017 season -- their 30th as the Knights -- at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th.



