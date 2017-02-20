Brother's anguish

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tonight, we’re talking to the brother of an East Meck High student who was shot and killed at a weekend party. 18-year-old Chris Allen died last night at a home on Kelford Lane in Southeast Charlotte. Detective are looking for his killer.

At least eleven more Jewish centers were threatened today in nine states across the country. So far, none of the threats have turned out to be credible.

President Trump is expected to unveil tough new immigration efforts sometime this week. We're also learning the Department of Homeland Security is beefing up immigration enforcement.

An upscale boutique in Dilworth hit by burglars twice in just a matter of hours. And this is the second time in three years the same store was burglarized in the same manner—without tripping the alarm.

