Brother's anguish

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Tonight, we’re talking to the brother of an East Meck High student who was shot and killed at a weekend party. 18-year-old Chris Allen died last night at a home on Kelford Lane in Southeast Charlotte. Detective are looking for his killer.
At least eleven more Jewish centers were threatened today in nine states across the country. So far, none of the threats have turned out to be credible.
President Trump is expected to unveil tough new immigration efforts sometime this week. We're also learning the Department of Homeland Security is beefing up immigration enforcement.
An upscale boutique in Dilworth hit by burglars twice in just a matter of hours. And this is the second time in three years the same store was burglarized in the same manner—without tripping the alarm.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
On Tuesday, while seizing the poppy plants on the farm down Poultry Road, deputies noticed several chickens with unusual wounds on their backs.More >>
Joseph Bradley Jones, 26, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Germany Byers.More >>
The Tornado Watch went into effect at 10 a.m.More >>
Now Thrillist has rounded up Alexander’s picks for the 100 best burgers out of all of those. And coming in at No. 8....More >>
