CHARLOTTE 49ERS: Ogunjobi First 49er to Take Part in NFL Draft Combines

Larry Ogunjobi First 49er to Participate in NFL Draft Combine

The NFL has officially announced its list of invites to the 2017 NFL Draft Combine and Charlotte 49ers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is among the participants, becoming the first 49er to be invited to the week-long showcase, Feb. 28-Mar. 6. The defensive linemen will workout from Mar 2-Mar 5.



This is just one of many firsts that Ogunjobi has reached for the 49ers' young football program. He was the first 49ers player to be invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl and was the first 49er to be named to National Watch Lists, landing spots on the Bednarik Award (college's top defensive player) and the Outland Trophy (nation's top interior lineman) Watch lists.



Ogunjobi is the only player to start all 46 games in the 49ers' four-year history. He was the first player honored with the program's coveted No. 49 jersey, for the 49ers inaugural game, Aug. 31, 2013 vs. Campbell. He recorded the 49ers first tackle for loss (TFL). This past year, he became the first 49er to be named first-team all-Conference USA. As a junior, he was one of the first two 49ers to earn second-team all-Conference USA honors.



He holds school career records for tackles (217), TFL (49.0), sacks (13) and QB hurries (33). A double major in Computer Science and Biology, he earned his degree in Computer Science this past December and was a three-time selection to the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll.



Ogunjobi is one of 11 C-USA players invited to the NFL Combine.



NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock has pushed Ogunjobi to the 4th-ranked interior defensive lineman in his latest position rankings while CBSSports.com ranks Ogunjobi as the 8th defensive tackle prospect.



Mike Mayock's Position Rankings Interior DL:

1. Jonathan Allen, Alabama

2. Caleb Brantley, Florida

3. Malik McDowell, Michigan State

4. Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte

5. Chris Wormley, Michigan

2017 Conference USA Invites:

Henderson, Carlos WR Louisiana Tech

Hendrickson, Trey DE Florida Atlantic

Jones, Aaron RB UTEP

Lamp, Forrest OG WKU

Ogunjobi, Larry DT Charlotte

Pascal, Zach WR Old Dominion

Plinke, Hayden TE UTEP

Smith, Jonnu TE FIU

Taylor, Taywan WR WKU

Taylor, Trent WR Louisiana Tech

Woods, Xavier S Louisiana Tech

Thomas E. Whitestone | Associate Athletic Director - Media Relations

Charlotte 49ers Athletics | UNC Charlotte | Student Activity Center

9201 University City Blvd. | Charlotte, NC 28223