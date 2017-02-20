Funeral for Erica Parsons to be held Saturday

The funeral for Rowan County teenager Erica Parsons will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Salisbury, with Dr. Kenneth Lance officiating.

The funeral will take place one day after what would have been Erica's 19th birthday.

"I am honored to be a part of this service," Dr. Lance told WBTV. “This is such a tragic story. Our community, our law enforcement, they need closure. They need to say that this life mattered though most of us never met Erica Parsons. This is an opportunity for us as a church that loves its community and loves this city, to serve. It's to serve our God, the community, to serve law enforcement who serve us so well, but also to serve her even though we never met her, and I think if we do that our God will be pleased.”

The service is expected to include special music and words from some of those in the community who have been familiar with the tragic case over the course of the last few years.

“In the midst of the darkest tragedy, whether it’s an individual or within a community, that there’s hope and that there is one who has promised us hope, who provides us hope and will give us hope even when it’s waned and its empty, that His voice speaks much louder that the tragedies that want to speak into ours," Dr, Lance added. “There are so many children in Rowan County who have suffered, who have been tragically killed, who are suffering even now and it is not on anybody’s mind that her life is more valuable or more important, but she has become a symbol to our community that we as a community must take care of our children, even the ones we don’t know, even the ones that are not biologically connected to us, even the ones who are not in our churches, that we have a responsibility to protect and make sure that they flourish and she’s a symbol of that and a reminder of our responsibility as a community to do just that.”

Those who fight to stop child abuse in the community says Erica Parsons has become the symbol of the need to take action.

“We don’t want any more Erica stories in any community, but we also want children to feel empowered to speak up to a trusted adult and make that report so that adult can help them through this cycle of stopping abuse and neglect in their lives," said Lissa Pence of Prevent Child Abuse Rowan. "Reporting is just so very important. It’s far better to be wrong than to wait. It’s an unfortunate reminder but an important reminder that we have to have a case like this to remind us that it happens anywhere and everywhere and we have to be vigilant and we have to report and believe children when they come to us and report.”

Interment will follow the funeral service and will take place where a marker has already been placed at the West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove.

Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury donated the funeral services. Wilbur Vault Company of Greensboro donated a vault for the burial service.

RELATED: Community donating for Erica Parsons' funeral and burial

“I think the community wants closure and I think this brings her back home," Lyerly said. "We all hoped that she would come back whole, but we knew that was possibly not going to happen."

The service, set to begin at 2 p.m., will be open to the public and is being called a "community" service to honor the memory of the little girl who had not been seen since late 2011.

Parsons had been missing from her Salisbury home since November of 2011 but wasn't reported missing until of July 2013. Her adoptive father, Sandy Parsons, who is serving time in a federal prison for fraud, reportedly told investigators where to find Erica's remains.

RELATED: Erica Parsons' adoptive father led investigators to her body

Those remains were located in a shallow grave in Chesterfield, South Carolina, in late September. No one has been charged in connection with her death or disappearance.

Investigators say that when their work is complete they will turn over their findings to the Rowan County District Attorney's Office to determine if any charges are appropriate.

During the court proceedings related to the fraud convictions of adoptive parents Casey and Sandy Parsons, there was testimony from family members that Erica Parsons was tortured when she lived in the family's home on Miller Chapel Road in Salisbury.

Erica Parsons was beaten, forced to live in a closet, given dog food to eat, and punished regularly. Crime scene detectives found finger nail scratches on the back of the closet door in the house, according to testimony.

The body of Erica Parsons has been with the Medical Examiner ever since it was discovered in October.

“But she’s in Heaven, she's with the Lord, she is not hurting at all and I think this community needs to realize that and to know that and to really have some type of closure," Lyerly added.

“This case has been very difficult for this community. It’s been three years of learning Erica’s story, what happened to her and ultimately the end that we all hoped we wouldn’t have to find," said Lissa Pence, Board Chair for Prevent Child Abuse Rowan. “We don’t want any more Erica stories in any community, but we also want children to feel empowered to speak up to a trusted adult and make that report so that adult can help them through this cycle of stopping abuse and neglect in their lives.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE ERICA PARSONS CASE

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.