GOP official resigns after saying equal pay is 'bad for families, society'

A GOP official in Utah resigned after controversy erupted from a “Letter to the Editor” he wrote saying that equal pay is “bad for families and thus for all of society.”

James Green said in a letter published Wednesday in the Wasatch Wave that "traditionally, men have earned more than women in the workplace because they are considered the primary breadwinners for families. They need to make enough to support their families and allow the mother to remain in the home to raise and nurture the children."

At the time, Green was the vice chair of the Wasatch County GOP in Utah. He resigned from that position on Friday.

He criticized an equal pay bill in the state's legislature, saying businesses would be forced to "reduce the pay for men they employ."

Green wrote that equal pay requirements "will mean more mothers will be forced to leave the home (where they may prefer to be) to join the workforce to make up the difference."

Utah GOP chair's letter to editor published TODAY (not in the year 1624) pic.twitter.com/FtrWWLJguL — Militia Etheridge (@MaryEmilyOHara) February 16, 2017

By Friday, Green had apologized for the letter and resigned from his position. Green told Fox affiliate KSTU that the letter prompted "hateful, vile comments." His problem lied with the bill's requirements of private businesses, he said, not the idea of equal pay for women. He said he plans to pray for America.

