Harry Jones remembered as valued public servant

Former Mecklenburg County manager Harry Jones instilled in his staff a mission of public service, former colleagues said. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)

The son of Harry Jones, Mecklenburg County's first African American county manager, remembered his father in front of hundreds of family and friends at his funeral Monday.

"What I know is Harry Jones loved life, and his embodied all of the qualities that it means to live," Harry Jones Jr said.

Jones was 67 when he passed away last week after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He served as county manager for 12 years.

Memorial services are among the ways we measure of one's life, and in the case of Harry Louis Jones Sr, his existence was sized up by the qualities of service, humanity, and courage.

His bravery was praised for taking his fight against pancreatic cancer public, as recalled by Dr. Dwayne Walker of Little Rock AME Zion.

"He decided rather than get busy dying, he would get busy living. Isn't that what he did?“ Walker said.

Among those celebrating his life were the commissioners he served under, including former Mecklenburg County Commissioner chairman Trevor Fuller.

"Our community has been blessed by him as a whole person, not just his work, but his person," Fuller said.

Jerry Fox is the former county manager who hired Jones and convinced him to come back home to North Carolina more than 20 years ago.

"He just made friends easy. He also was a kind person, and people understand that,” Fox said.

It was noted several times during the service that Jones turned fear of dying into faith for living. His son spoke of the passion his dad carried in the public arena.

"I serve neither fame nor for fame, because serving you is my greatest wealth,“ Jones Jr said.

Beyond the spirituals and the tributes, a deeply moving moment came when the congregation heard Harry's words the last time was seen publicly during January at the Ballantyne resort.

"I'm not a wealthy man, but I am a fulfilled man because of what I've able to endure," Jones said. "I'm proud of what we accomplished in this community."

