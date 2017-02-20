NC Parks officials urging visitors to heed warning signs after two die

After a deadly weekend at two North Carolina state parks, officials are again urging visitors not to venture off the marked trails.

A teen died Saturday in Stokes County after he fell off a cliff at Hanging Rock State Park. Witnesses said he was off the main trail when it happened.

In Burke County, a 25-year-old Hickory man fell to his death in the South Mountains State Park after he slipped and was washed over High Shoals Falls. He plunged 80 feet to the rocks below.

Superintendent Jonathan Griffith said the 25-year-old, Ryan Yount, and his girlfriend went past warning signs and over a barrier at the ponds above the falls.

The water there looks calm and deceiving, said Griffith, but, "It is one of the most dangerous spots in the park."

Yount slipped on some rocks, went into the current and was washed over the falls. It is the same spot where at least three others have been caught in the water and fell to their deaths in the past 25 years. A teenager fell there in 2014 and survived, but was seriously hurt.

Warning signs have been placed over the years all along the trail leading to the falls. Even so, officials say people still cross over the barriers and go where they should not. It is not unusual for some to suffer bumps and bruises after slipping on rocks, but occasionally, injuries are more serious.

"We average about half a dozen carry-outs a year," said the superintendent.

Fatalities, though, are rare.

"Maybe one per million visitors," he said.

Even so, that's one too many that do not have to happen, he says, if people will obey the signs.

Officials want visitors to keep coming, especially families. They should not be worried about the dangers if they take precautions, Griffith said.

"If they stay on the designated trail you will be perfectly safe."

