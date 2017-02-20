Woman's minivan caught in crossfire of shoot-out near Sonic in Salisbury

One woman's trip to lunch nearly ended in tragedy when her minivan was hit by gunfire in the middle of the day on Monday.

The unidentified woman told WBTV that she was traveling east on West Innes at approximately 1:30 pm when she turned right onto Institute Street in order to pull into the Sonic parking lot.

As she turned, she saw a man standing outside of a car on Old W. Innes in front of a construction company office. The man was holding a gun and firing at people in another car.

A bullet struck the rear of the woman's minivan, puncturing the right rear tire and making a hole in the wheel well of the van.

"I'm just thankful that I wasn't hurt and that the kids weren't with me," the woman told WBTV.

Several witnesses told WBTV that the incident began when a car, traveling west on West Innes, suddenly stopped and made a hard left turn into the parking lot of the convenience store at the corner of West Innes and Old West Innes.

One of the cars was described as a white Honda Civic.

Those witnesses say that's when the shots started. One witness said he counted between 7-10 shots before the two cars involved left the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may also be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

