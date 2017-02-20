Missing Burke Co girl believed to be in McDowell, Buncombe Counties

The Tornado Watch went into effect at 10 a.m.More >>
The Tornado Watch went into effect at 10 a.m.More >>
Now Thrillist has rounded up Alexander’s picks for the 100 best burgers out of all of those. And coming in at No. 8....More >>
Now Thrillist has rounded up Alexander’s picks for the 100 best burgers out of all of those. And coming in at No. 8....More >>
The Storm Prediction Center has also placed us under an “Enhanced Risk” for Wednesday afternoon through the evening hours.More >>
The Storm Prediction Center has also placed us under an “Enhanced Risk” for Wednesday afternoon through the evening hours.More >>
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody has been named one of the winners of the 2017 Friday Medal from the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at NC State University's College of Education.More >>
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody has been named one of the winners of the 2017 Friday Medal from the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation at NC State University's College of Education.More >>
The NBA and Charlotte have finalized a deal to bring the 2019 All-Star Weekend to the Queen City, the Observer has learned.More >>
The NBA and Charlotte have finalized a deal to bring the 2019 All-Star Weekend to the Queen City, the Observer has learned.More >>