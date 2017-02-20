Man, woman injured in head-on crash in Rock Hill

Two people were seriously injured after a head-on crash in York County Monday.

The wreck happened around 7:28 a.m. on McConnells Highway near Red Oak Drive in Rock Hill. Troopers said a pickup truck being driven by a 34-year-old man went left of center and struck an SUV being driven by a 25-year-old woman head-on.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and had to be rescued by firefighters.

The man was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center and the woman was taken by ambulance. Their current conditions have not been released.

There is no word if any charges are being filed.

