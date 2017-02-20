Molly's Kids: Happy early birthday to Ansley Robison

This coming Saturday, Ansley Robison turns two.

Ansley’s mom and dad – Kelsey and Andrew – wrote a joint email from their home in Hickory. They say Ansley was born healthy but has since faced lots of medical issues. They started at 4 months old when Ansley wasn’t sitting or holding her head up.

“We got concerned,” they said.

Their doctor told them to work with her. They did. Nothing changed.

Then one Sunday, Ansley started having a seizure. Kelsey and Andrew were petrified. They rushed her to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem. The seizure stopped by the time they arrived. Doctors said if it happened again, bring her back.

Three weeks later a second seizure, and second hospital visit. This time doctors took tests. Results showed Ansley was having lots of seizures and her muscles were exceptionally low-toned and weak. She started on physical therapy and a different diet.

“But things were still off,” Kelsey and Andrew said. “Ansley would get sick really easily. Once someone entered our home without washing their hands properly and two days later, she ran such a high fever an ambulance picked us up and put her on life support. She almost died.”

She was diagnosed with a rare illness called Rhino Virus.

“We never thought she would get this sick over a few germs,” her parents said. “We were in the hospital almost a month. Bloodwork showed she had no antibodies – nothing in her body able to fight infection.”

From then on, she started weekly antibody infusions. Her parents now give them from home. But that’s not the craziest part.

In the course of this time, Ansley was also getting MRI’s. They showed unexplained abnormalities in her brain. Doctors eventually noticed Ansley’s brain was shrinking little by little.

“We asked everyone we knew to please pray her brain wouldn't continue to shrink,” Kelsey and Andrew wrote. “And the last MRI showed… it hadn't shrunk anymore!”

Her next MRI is in March.

Other tests also show renal disease… right now the family is in the process of trying to get Ansley accepted into a rare disease clinic at Duke.

“We just want answers for our little girl.”

Can only imagine. So many things, so few answers and research.

“She’s truly our miracle,” Kelsey and Andrew said. “When you go through hard times, it’s easy to question God's goodness. But we feel confident we’ll continue to be cared for. We are hopeful other families with children who have rare diseases know they are not alone. Ansley is happy. We don’t always know what’s next, but we know she’s happy. For that, we are grateful.”

Happy (early) birthday, Ansley. Welcome to #MollysKids.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**