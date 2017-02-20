Man wanted in deadly Stanly County shooting identified

A man wanted for killing a man in an argument over a cockfight in Stanly County last week has been identified as 32-year-old Daniel Cortez Billa Nueva.

Stanly police say 46-year-old Everado Salazar was shot to death on Hackney Circle in Stanfield last Sunday, Feb. 12.

According to officials, an argument over a cockfight escalated and lead to the deadly shooting.

Salazar went to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, where he died Monday.

Investigators said Nueva, identified as the suspect Thursday night, was last seen driving a burgundy Ford Expedition with Georgia license plates.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Nueva for first-degree murder.

Police believe Nueva may be with a woman and two children.

Neighbors said this is not the first time there has been a shooting at that trailer park.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

