Pedestrian OK after being struck by deputy in uptown

Pedestrian OK after being struck by deputy in uptown


CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Deputy in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon. 

The incident happened around 12:48 p.m. on S. Davidson Street at E. 4th Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. 

Medic says the pedestrian was not seriously injured, and it expected to be OK. 

