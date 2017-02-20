Hundreds of jobs coming to Catawba, Cabarrus counties

More than 400 jobs will be added to the counties of Cabarrus and Catawba over the next two years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday.

Corning Incorporated and its subsidiary, Corning Optical Communications LLC (COC), will invest $176 million in facilities in Cabarrus and Catawba counties, creating 410 jobs.

The company says it plans to invest $67 million in a new optical cable manufacturing facility in Newton and $109 million to expand its existing optical fiber manufacturing facility in Midland.

“Corning is a global leader with a longstanding commitment to North Carolina,” Cooper said. “Companies that continue to innovate and invest in research and development are the kinds of high-tech job creators we want working with North Carolina.”

COC will hire a variety of workers, including operators, distribution staff, maintenance personnel and other positions.

Salaries will vary by position, but the annual compensation for the new jobs will be $56,963 in Catawba County and $58,146 in Cabarrus County. Catawba County currently has an average wage of $39,774 and Cabarrus County has an average county wage of $37,808.

“The citizens of Newton and all Catawba County are thrilled to have more opportunities to work with a Fortune 500 company producing innovative products used by consumers around the world," N.C. Senator Andy Wells said.

