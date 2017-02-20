Bourbon Bacon StickyBunz

Presented by Chef Jeremy Bevins, The International Culinary School at The Art Institute of Charlotte

Makes 8 – 10 Servings

Ingredients

The Dough

? cup whole milk

5 tablespoons sugar, divided

1¾ teaspoons active dry yeast

2 large eggs

2¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature, plus ½ tablespoon, melted

The Topping

1¾ cups chopped pecans

1 stick unsalted butter

¾ cup dark brown sugar, packed

¾ cup heavy cream

? cup honey

½ cup Bourbon

½ lb smoked Bacon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ea orange zested

The Filling

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup dark brown sugar, packed

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

? teaspoon salt

All-purpose flour (for dusting)

1 large egg

Finishing salt

Special Equipment

An 8”x8”x2" baking pan

Preparation

Dough

Heat milk in a microwave until a thermometer registers 112°–115°. Transfer milk to a stand mixer bowl, stir in 1 Tbsp. sugar. Sprinkle yeast over milk ,blend, and let sit until yeast is foamy, about 5 minutes.

Add eggs, then combine flour, salt, and remaining 4 Tbsp. sugar to the bowl fitted with a dough hook. With mixer running, add the room-temperature butter, in small pieces, blending well between additions.

Mix on medium speed 1 minute. Knead on medium-high speed until dough is soft and silky, about 5 minutes.

Brush a medium bowl with about 1 tsp. melted butter, place dough in bowl, and brush top of dough with remaining melted butter; cover with plastic wrap.

Let dough rise in a warmplace until doubled in size, 1–1½ hours.