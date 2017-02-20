Bourbon Bacon StickyBunz

-
Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.More >> Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.More >> From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.More >>
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
Presented by Chef Jeremy Bevins, The International Culinary School at The Art Institute of Charlotte
Makes 8 – 10 Servings
Ingredients
The Dough
? cup whole milk
5 tablespoons sugar, divided
1¾ teaspoons active dry yeast
2 large eggs
2¾ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature, plus ½ tablespoon, melted
The Topping
1¾ cups chopped pecans
1 stick unsalted butter
¾ cup dark brown sugar, packed
¾ cup heavy cream
? cup honey
½ cup Bourbon
½ lb smoked Bacon
¼ teaspoon salt
1 ea orange zested
The Filling
1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
½ cup dark brown sugar, packed
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
? teaspoon salt
All-purpose flour (for dusting)
1 large egg
Finishing salt
Special Equipment
An 8”x8”x2" baking pan
Preparation
Dough
- Heat milk in a microwave until a thermometer registers 112°–115°. Transfer milk to a stand mixer bowl, stir in 1 Tbsp. sugar. Sprinkle yeast over milk ,blend, and let sit until yeast is foamy, about 5 minutes.
- Add eggs, then combine flour, salt, and remaining 4 Tbsp. sugar to the bowl fitted with a dough hook. With mixer running, add the room-temperature butter, in small pieces, blending well between additions.
- Mix on medium speed 1 minute. Knead on medium-high speed until dough is soft and silky, about 5 minutes.
- Brush a medium bowl with about 1 tsp. melted butter, place dough in bowl, and brush top of dough with remaining melted butter; cover with plastic wrap.
- Let dough rise in a warmplace until doubled in size, 1–1½ hours.
- Chill dough 2 hours.
Topping
- Toast until fragrant and slightly darkened, 10–12 minutes, in the oven. Let cool completely. Set 1¼ cups nuts aside for buns.
- Melt butter in a small heavy saucepan, stir in brown sugar, cream, honey, salt, and orange zest. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until glaze is golden brown and glossy, 3–4 minutes.
- Pour 1 cup glaze into baking pan, coating the entire bottom, and sprinkle ½ cup toasted pecans over bottom of baking pan, let cool.
Buns
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Cream butter, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and kosher salt in a medium bowl until light and fluffy, 2–3 minutes. Set filling aside.
- Roll out dough on a lightly floured work surface into a 12x16" rectangle about ¼" thick. Spread cinnamon-sugar mixture over dough, leaving a 1" border. Sprinkle ¾ cup chopped pecans over cinnamon-sugar mixture. Roll dough into a log, tightening as you roll, pinch together the seam, and arrange log seam side down.
- Using a knife, cut log into 9 pieces (lightly flour knife between slices if dough is too sticky). Turn buns cut side up, flatten slightly. and transfer buns to prepared pan, spacing evenly apart (buns should not touch each other).
- Loosely cover pan with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel and rise in a warm place until doubled in size, 45 minutes–1 hour.
- Brush tops of buns with egg wash. Bake, rotating halfway through, until buns are golden brown and the internal temp is 185°, about 50 minutes (tent with foil if browning too quickly).
- Let cool 5 minutes, then spoon remaining glaze and ½ cup pecans over. Let cool in pan on a wire rack.
- Lightly sprinkle sea salt over.
- Serve buns warm or at room temperature.