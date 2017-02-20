Bourbon Bacon StickyBunz - | WBTV Charlotte

Bourbon Bacon StickyBunz

Presented by Chef Jeremy Bevins, The International Culinary School at The Art Institute of Charlotte

Makes 8 – 10 Servings

Ingredients

The Dough

? cup whole milk

5 tablespoons sugar, divided

1¾ teaspoons active dry yeast

2 large eggs

2¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature, plus ½ tablespoon, melted

The Topping

1¾ cups chopped pecans

1 stick unsalted butter

¾ cup dark brown sugar, packed

¾ cup heavy cream

? cup honey

½ cup Bourbon

½ lb smoked Bacon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ea orange zested

The Filling

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup dark brown sugar, packed

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

? teaspoon salt

All-purpose flour (for dusting)

1 large egg

Finishing salt

Special Equipment

An 8”x8”x2" baking pan

Preparation

Dough

  1. Heat milk in a microwave until a thermometer registers 112°–115°. Transfer milk to a stand mixer bowl, stir in 1 Tbsp. sugar. Sprinkle yeast over milk ,blend, and let sit until yeast is foamy, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add eggs, then combine flour, salt, and remaining 4 Tbsp. sugar to the bowl fitted with a dough hook.  With mixer running, add the room-temperature butter, in small pieces, blending well between additions.
  3. Mix on medium speed 1 minute. Knead on medium-high speed until dough is soft and silky, about 5 minutes.
  4. Brush a medium bowl with about 1 tsp. melted butter, place dough in bowl, and brush top of dough with remaining melted butter; cover with plastic wrap.
  5. Let dough rise in a warmplace until doubled in size, 1–1½ hours.
  6. Chill dough 2 hours.

Topping

  1. Toast until fragrant and slightly darkened, 10–12 minutes, in the oven. Let cool completely. Set 1¼ cups nuts aside for buns.
  2. Melt butter in a small heavy saucepan, stir in brown sugar, cream, honey, salt, and orange zest. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until glaze is golden brown and glossy, 3–4 minutes.
  3. Pour 1 cup glaze into baking pan, coating the entire bottom, and sprinkle ½ cup toasted pecans over bottom of baking pan, let cool.

Buns

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. 
  2. Cream butter, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and kosher salt in a medium bowl until light and fluffy, 2–3 minutes. Set filling aside.
  3. Roll out dough on a lightly floured work surface into a 12x16" rectangle about ¼" thick.  Spread cinnamon-sugar mixture over dough, leaving a 1" border.  Sprinkle ¾ cup chopped pecans over cinnamon-sugar mixture. Roll dough into a log, tightening as you roll, pinch together the seam, and arrange log seam side down.
  4. Using a knife, cut log into 9 pieces (lightly flour knife between slices if dough is too sticky). Turn buns cut side up, flatten slightly. and transfer buns to prepared pan, spacing evenly apart (buns should not touch each other).
  5. Loosely cover pan with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel and rise in a warm place until doubled in size, 45 minutes–1 hour. 
  6. Brush tops of buns with egg wash. Bake, rotating halfway through, until buns are golden brown and the internal temp is 185°, about 50 minutes (tent with foil if browning too quickly). 
  7. Let cool 5 minutes, then spoon remaining glaze and ½ cup pecans over. Let cool in pan on a wire rack.
  8. Lightly sprinkle sea salt over.
  9. Serve buns warm or at room temperature.

