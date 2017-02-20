Progress report on North Carolina’s drug testing for welfare law

The Tornado Watch went into effect at 10 a.m.More >>
The Tornado Watch went into effect at 10 a.m.More >>
The NBA and Charlotte have finalized a deal to bring the 2019 All-Star Weekend to the Queen City, the Observer has learned.More >>
The NBA and Charlotte have finalized a deal to bring the 2019 All-Star Weekend to the Queen City, the Observer has learned.More >>
The man's real name and the charges he is facing have not been released, but the FBI says he robbed at least five banks in April of this year.More >>
The man's real name and the charges he is facing have not been released, but the FBI says he robbed at least five banks in April of this year.More >>
Police said only one of the 12 vehicle break-ins appeared to have any sign of forced entry. Officers said 10 guns were stolen from homes.More >>
Police said only one of the 12 vehicle break-ins appeared to have any sign of forced entry. Officers said 10 guns were stolen from homes.More >>
The University of North Carolina has denied a public records request made by WBTV citing an exemption that only applies to law enforcement agencies.More >>
The University of North Carolina has denied a public records request made by WBTV citing an exemption that only applies to law enforcement agencies.More >>