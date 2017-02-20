Unattended illegal burning causes Hickory house to catch fire

An unattended illegal burn is to blame for a house fire in Hickory Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say they were called to a home in the 1200 block of 14th Street Drive NE around 2:53 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and make sure everyone was outside of the home. Catawba County was on scene to provide medical assistance for the firefighters.

"The cause of the fire was from an unattended illegal burn at the back of the residence that spread to the open back porch and rear of the structure," Hickory firefighters say.

No injuries were reported. ?

