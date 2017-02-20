Gov. Cooper proposes big teacher pay raise without raising taxes

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was in Charlotte Monday with news teachers want to hear. Cooper came to Collinswood Language Academy to announce he will propose an average teacher pay raise of 5% for this year and the following year.

He says that if approved, this will be the largest two-year investment in North Carolina teacher salaries in a decade.

"Since the recession, North Carolina has not done what it has needed to do to compensate our teachers," the governor said. "And this is the period of time where we have fallen behind significantly other states. It's time to stop that."

Cooper said his teacher investment plan would cost about $813 million. He added it can be done without raising taxes. The Governor said his plan would include a pay hike for veteran teachers.

Teachers with at least 20 years of experience haven't seen a raise in a few years.

"We have particularly noticed that veteran teachers have been left out of the last couple of pay plans," Cooper said. "So you will see we have made sure they are not left out this time."

Newer teachers will get more of a raise. Teachers are pleased with what Cooper is proposing. They believe it will make a difference.

"If this passes, it might stop the bleeding," Char-Meck Association of Educators President Erlene Lyde said. "Teachers leaving, and teachers saying, 'I can't do this anymore. I am leaving the profession.' We have lost so many good teachers over the last few years."

Cooper says he is willing to fight for those teacher raises. He said he has not mentioned this plan to Republican leaders, but said state lawmakers know the importance of keeping teachers.

"I am encouraged because I have heard positive talk from Republican legislative leaders," Cooper said.

Cooper said Monday if his plan is approved, in three years North Carolina would lead the Southeast Region in teacher pay and, in five years, teacher pay in North Carolina would match the state average.

It is estimated the average teacher pay in 2021 would be $62,261.

The Governor also announced his plans to give teachers $150 to help pay for school supplies. Often, teachers dip into their own pockets to buy supplies for their students.

Amanda Thompson, who teaches at Westerly Hills Academy, said she spent about $300 on student supplies during back to school shopping this school year. She said $150 will help and will send a strong message to teachers.

"It's a fact that, as a teacher, we're finally valued and respected," Thompson said. "Supplies are the basic necessity of teaching."

Republican leaders are responding to the Governor's proposed plan. Senate Leader Phil Berger issued the following statement Monday:

After he opposed recent Republican budgets that increased average teacher pay by 15.5 percent, we are pleased Roy Cooper has finally joined legislative efforts to undo the damage of years of Democratic teacher furloughs and teacher pay freezes. We look forward to reviewing his complete budget proposal.

The Governor will release his proposed budget in a few months.

