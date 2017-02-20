Children injured in accidental shooting in Catawba County - | WBTV Charlotte

Children injured in accidental shooting in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Two children were injured after their father accidentally fired a gun in Catawba County Sunday.

Deputies say the dad had a shotgun in his hands and accidentally shot into the ground. The pellets ricocheted and hit his two boys, age 10 and 8. 

The boys suffered minor leg injuries. 

