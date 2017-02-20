Motorcyclist in Sunday Huntersville crash dies

A motorcyclist involved in a wreck in Huntersville Sunday evening has died, police said Monday.

The Huntersville Fire Department says the wreck happened around 5:51 p.m. in the 12800 block of McCord Road, shutting the area down for a time.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, went to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. He later died.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man's name will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

